5 great books that slipped through your TikTok recommendations

The past few years have seen the rise of TikTok, a social media platform that features short videos. It became so popular, especially among young people, that more established brands like Facebook and YouTube have introduced their own variants to try and catch up.

Popularity on TikTok can even translate to success on a broader scale. Songs that go viral as the background to popular TikTok videos have even returned to the Billboard charts, sometimes decades after their initial release. But it’s not just music. A popular subsection of the community is ‘BookTok’, where enthusiastic readers come together to talk about their favourite books, authors, and tropes – familiar plot or character elements, like enemies-to-lovers character arcs.

But, for all its positives, BookTok can be narrow. Its general focus is on lighter, more trendy books. Here are five books that have fantastic prose, compelling plots that don’t rely too heavily on tropes, and detailed character writing but may be overlooked by TikTok: