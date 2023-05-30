    বাংলা

    Tired of the usual expensive café experience? Try these 3 hidden treasures of Dhaka drinks

    These three local specialities offer more affordable and delicious ways to cool off from the summer heat

    Zakia Rubaba Hoque
    Published : 30 May 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 30 May 2023, 01:28 PM

    Unlike many people my age, I don't frequent Dhaka's cafés. I hate hot beverages, so I rarely drink tea or coffee. This doesn't extend to iced tea or cold coffee, but Dhaka coffee shops are way overpriced. A bottle of water or Coke is as refreshing and easier on the wallet. Sue me. 

    But, I hold certain drinks around Dhaka very close to my heart. So as the temperature heats up, I will impart my hard-earned wisdom so you don't end up like the kids from those old Glucose drink ads. 

    BEAUTY LACCHI AND FALOODA - LEBUR SHORBOT

    The best place for drinks in Dhaka is, hands-down, Beauty Lacchi. No matter how many lemonades I've tried, the Old Dhaka institution's version is far and away the best I've ever had. Even their famous lassi doesn't measure up.

    Their trick? Swapping simple syrup for sugar and using Gondhoraaj limes. The syrup mixes seamlessly into the icy water, and the lime adds bright sourness and a refreshing scent of citrus that hits you the moment you lift your glass.  

    The Intercontinental Hotel has a similar lemonade, but they switch the simple syrup for molasses, giving the drink a richer, more caramelly taste. But that richness makes it hard to drink more than a couple of glasses of this fancy stuff. I'd rather spend Tk 20 a glass to drink a gallon of Beauty's pristine version.  

    ROYAL RESTAURANT - BADAM SHORBOT

    Lalbagh's Royal Restaurant is the pioneer of milky nut-based drinks in the country. 

    On the heavier side, their badam shorbot is creamy, not just from the milk but also from the blend of nuts and saffron infused in it. Thin slivers of sliced almond add a distinct texture, like a boba drink. But where boba is chewy, the almonds here introduce a pleasing crunch.

    It might not be as immediately invigorating as Beauty's lemonade, but it tastes exactly like liquid kulfi when drunk cold. What could be better on a steaming summer day? 

    JATRA BIROTI – BLENDED COCONUT

    The blended coconut drink from Jatra Biroti is exactly what the name suggests: the inside of a coconut, both water and flesh, blended together. 

    The result is a drink that's almost like a thin jelly. Not overly sweet and a great slow sipper. It reminds me of eating coconuts at my grandparents' house when I was young, when a whole jug of coconut water would sometimes have a light, gelatinous chunk of young coconut flesh floating in it. My grandmother would always pick it up with a spoon and pour it into my mug to make sure I got the best bit. 

    It's a great drink for sitting on a bamboo bench under a coconut tree and a perfect fit for the Jatra Biroti atmosphere.

    So there you have it. If you're tired of the same flavours of expensive coffee at every café, these quirky local delicacies will quench your thirst and leave you wanting more through the sweltering summer heat. Let's raise a glass to these delicious drinks of Dhaka!

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

