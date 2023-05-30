Tired of the usual expensive café experience? Try these 3 hidden treasures of Dhaka drinks

JATRA BIROTI – BLENDED COCONUT

The blended coconut drink from Jatra Biroti is exactly what the name suggests: the inside of a coconut, both water and flesh, blended together.

The result is a drink that's almost like a thin jelly. Not overly sweet and a great slow sipper. It reminds me of eating coconuts at my grandparents' house when I was young, when a whole jug of coconut water would sometimes have a light, gelatinous chunk of young coconut flesh floating in it. My grandmother would always pick it up with a spoon and pour it into my mug to make sure I got the best bit.

It's a great drink for sitting on a bamboo bench under a coconut tree and a perfect fit for the Jatra Biroti atmosphere.

So there you have it. If you're tired of the same flavours of expensive coffee at every café, these quirky local delicacies will quench your thirst and leave you wanting more through the sweltering summer heat. Let's raise a glass to these delicious drinks of Dhaka!

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.