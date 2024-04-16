    বাংলা

    Hyderabad again break IPL record for highest total

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2024, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 02:08 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday broke the record for the highest Indian Premier League total for the second time this season by scoring 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

    It was the second highest total in a men's T20, only behind Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia last year, and the highest in a franchise tournament.

    The combined total of 549 runs was the highest ever scored in a T20 match as Royal Challengers lost by 25 runs.

    Hyderabad surpassed the 277-3 posted against Mumbai Indians last month as Travis Head hit 102 off 41 balls.

    Hyderabad, currently fourth in the standings with eight points, will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

