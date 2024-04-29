Home +
April 29, 2024

Kohli shuts down strike rate critics with fiery IPL knock

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman smashed an unbeaten 44-ball 70 against Gujarat Titans as the bottom-placed team comfortably chased down 201 runs for their third victory in 10 matches

Reuters

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 06:22 PM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 06:22 PM

