Taskin named on Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns

Despite injury concerns, selectors have chosen pacer Taskin Ahmed for the Bangladesh squad heading to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies.

The bowler was also named as the vice-captain for the team headed to the tournament.

However, Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain has also clarified there is uncertainty about his taking the field. For now, they are hopeful that Taskin will be able to play at some stage of the tournament.

The team management and selection committee also put its confidence in pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib while pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was left off the team.

The swapping of Tanzim and Saif was the only change from the team sheet they sent to the ICC earlier, the chief selector said.

Both players performed well in the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. In two matches, Tanzim picked up one wicket while giving away 26 runs in four overs in the first and 42 runs in four overs in the second. Saif took eight wickets in four matches, the joint-highest in the series, but his economy rate was poor at 9.31 runs per over. In particular the final two matches saw him give up 42 runs and 55 runs respectively in four overs. The chief selector’s words hinted this may have gone against him, giving rise to the idea that Saif could not live up to expectations under the special circumstances of these matches.

Taskin suffered the injury while fielding in the fourth match of the series against Zimbabwe. The report on his medical scan has been sent to the US. The chief selector did not give details on the current status of his injury. More details will be available from the medical department, he said. However, he accepted that it would have been better if he had not played in four consecutive matches in the series.

Soumya Sarkar will take on the role of fifth pacer if needed by the team. Instead, the selectors have kept spinner Tanvir Islam in the 15-member squad, expecting the bowling attack to catch the spin on St Vincent's wicket. As the tournament goes on, the spinners will have greater influence, the selectors believe.

Ashraf noted uneasiness about Litton Das’s form at the press conference and said that Enamul Haque had been considered, but the team management and selectors eventually settled on Litton. He said the team management and coaching staff are trying to get the experienced batsman back into rhythm.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud and batsman Afif Hossain will go with the team as reserve players outside the 15-man squad for the World Cup. These two are also in the team for the three-match T20 series in the United States before the World Cup. If Taskin does not overcome his injury, Hasan will be seen take his place.

Bangladesh's World Cup will start in Dallas with a match against Sri Lanka on Jun 7. They then play a match against South Africa in New York on Jun 10 before squaring off against the Netherlands and Nepal in the final matches of the group stage.

The three-match T20 series in the run-up to the tournament will be held on May 21, May 23, and May 25. Bangladesh will also play two practice matches ahead of the World Cup.

Bangladesh World Cup Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice-captain), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Travelling reserve players: Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain