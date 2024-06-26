Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 26, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

No committee in BCL general secretary’s Barishal city for 1 year, district unit unchanged for 17 years

The existing district committee, which was supposed to be in term for two years, has been running for the past 17 years

BCL general secretary’s own city has no committee

Syed Memon, Barishal Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 26 Jun 2024, 03:58 AM

Updated : 26 Jun 2024, 03:58 AM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Petrobangla seeks loan to pay Tk 375bn NBR dues
Petrobangla seeks loan to pay Tk 375bn NBR dues
Austria snatch top spot in Group D
Austria snatch top spot in Group D
Outrage in parliament over bureaucratic corruption
Outrage in parliament over bureaucratic corruption
Choking dust on Ashulia Road
Choking dust on Ashulia Road
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More