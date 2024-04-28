Home +
April 28, 2024

Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says, adding that all three have signed two-year deals

Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Gary Kirsten

Reuters

Published : 28 Apr 2024, 09:18 PM

Updated : 28 Apr 2024, 09:18 PM

