Fantastic fusions and where to find them: How Dhanmondi's BBQ Express mixes Pahari food with Texas barbecue

I'm a picky eater, so it's no surprise that I have mixed feelings about fusion restaurants. After all, they are responsible for abominations like the chocolate momo and bolognese fuchka. On the flip side, they've also invented a personal favourite - kala bhuna pizza - so I can't dismiss them entirely.

Naturally, I was thrilled about and dreading BBQ Express, a fusion eatery in Dhanmondi that combines Pahari cuisine with Texas-style American barbecue. Think smoked meats like briskets and barbacoa, mixed with mungdi and laksu from the hill tracts.

A fat beef rib with a bowl of steaming mungdi sounds excellent in theory, but I haven't had much experience with Pahari food before, so I was sceptical about how the two tastes would meld. Mungdi, or mundi, derives from the Burmese noodle soup mont di and is made with thin, springy rice vermicelli topped with a light, lemony beef broth. The broth also gets seasoned with ngappi - a fermented shrimp paste. Rakhine immigrants, now known as Marma, brought mont di to the Chattogram Hill Tracts in the 16th century. Locally, the name changed over time to mungdi.