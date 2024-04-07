Brazil seeks to send processed beef, but Bangladesh wants cows

Brazil has shown interest in sending processed beef to Bangladesh. However, if there is a chance, Bangladesh would like to get cows for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.
State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu discussed the matter with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.
“Animal protein was in focus from their side. Brazil can produce and export meat at a very low price. They talked about this.
“In view of the upcoming Eid sacrifices, I have personally requested, if it is cheap – to arrange for live cattle to be brought into our country. They said they will look into the matter.”
Vieira arrived in Dhaka in the morning on a two-day visit. He brought a business delegation with him on this first high-level visit to Bangladesh.
The foreign minister of Brazil held a meeting with Titu after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.
Titu told journalists that they discussed sector-wise export-import opportunities.
He said that the matter of importing cows or beef is currently in the 'preliminary stage'.
Asked about pricing, the state minister said it will be discussed along with health certificates and licensing only after the approval of import.
“Import of animal meat is restricted here. We do not import poultry and other meat. We’ll discuss the price after studying the matter.”
Titu said he also proposed importing cows and processing the meat in Bangladesh so that Brazilian beef can be exported to other countries in the region and South-East Asia from here. “Bangladesh can be a meat processing hub for Brazil to export to ASEAN nations.”
The state minister demanded duty free access into Brazil for readymade garments made in Bangladesh with cotton imported from Brazil
Bangladesh ranks fourth in buying Brazilian cotton.
Bangladesh imported 233 tonnes of cotton worth over Tk 60 billion from Brazil in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
But the Latin American country imposes 30-35 percent duty on the garment products of Bangladesh. Dhaka is asking for exemption from this duty.