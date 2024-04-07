Brazil seeks to send processed beef, but Bangladesh wants cows

Brazil has shown interest in sending processed beef to Bangladesh. However, if there is a chance, Bangladesh would like to get cows for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.



State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu discussed the matter with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.



“Animal protein was in focus from their side. Brazil can produce and export meat at a very low price. They talked about this.





“In view of the upcoming Eid sacrifices, I have personally requested, if it is cheap – to arrange for live cattle to be brought into our country. They said they will look into the matter.”