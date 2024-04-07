    বাংলা

    Brazil seeks to send processed beef, but Bangladesh wants cows

    State Minister Titu says Bangladesh can also become a meat processing hub for Brazil to export beef to ASEAN nations

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2024, 05:33 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 05:33 PM

    Brazil has shown interest in sending processed beef to Bangladesh. However, if there is a chance, Bangladesh would like to get cows for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.

    State Minister for Commerce  Ahsanul Islam Titu discussed the matter with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.


    “Animal protein was in focus from their side. Brazil can produce and export meat at a very low price. They talked about this.

    “In view of the upcoming Eid sacrifices, I have personally requested, if it is cheap – to arrange for live cattle to be brought into our country. They said they will look into the matter.”

    Vieira arrived in Dhaka in the morning on a two-day visit. He brought a business delegation with him on this first high-level visit to Bangladesh.

    The foreign minister of Brazil held a meeting with Titu after  paying tribute to the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.

    Titu told journalists that they discussed sector-wise export-import opportunities.

    He said that the matter of importing cows or beef is currently in the 'preliminary stage'.


    Asked about pricing, the state minister said it will be discussed along with health certificates and licensing only after the approval of import.

    “Import of animal meat is restricted here. We do not import poultry and other meat. We’ll discuss the price after studying the matter.”

    Titu said he also proposed importing  cows and processing the meat in Bangladesh so that Brazilian beef can be exported to other countries in the region and South-East Asia from here. “Bangladesh can be a meat processing hub for Brazil to export to ASEAN nations.”

    The state minister demanded duty free access into Brazil for readymade garments made in Bangladesh with cotton imported from Brazil

    Bangladesh ranks fourth in buying Brazilian cotton.

    Bangladesh imported 233 tonnes of cotton worth over Tk 60 billion from Brazil in the 2022-23 fiscal year.


    But the Latin American country imposes 30-35 percent duty on the garment products of Bangladesh. Dhaka is asking for exemption from this duty.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira arrives in Dhaka
    Brazil’s Foreign Minister Vieira arrives in Dhaka
    A ‘technical cooperation agreement’ setting guidelines in various fields and a MoU on sports cooperation may be signed during his visit
    Onions will arrive from India in 3 days, State Minister Titu says
    Onions to arrive from India in 3 days: Titu
    India has banned exports, but there is no problem in delivery of pre-ordered products, the state minister says
    Members of the media stand near the entrance of the residential condominium named Acapulco where Brazilian football player Robinho has one of his houses, after the Special Court of the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice upheld the Italian court's sentence for rape against Robinho, in Guaruja, Brazil, March 21, 2024.
    Robinho's defence appeals to avoid prison after transfer of rape sentence to Brazil
    A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman after getting her drunk in a nightclub in 2013
    The Toyota logo is pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018.
    Toyota to invest $2 billion in Brazil
    Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp