PM calls on private sector to meet local demand and export meat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the private sector to further develop the livestock sector to meet local demand and also export meat.

The premier made the call at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Livestock Services Week and Exhibition-2024 at the capital’s Agargaon on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasina said, “In 1973, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman imported better quality cattle from Australia and introduced the artificial breeding of livestock. If the Father of the Nation was alive, Bangladesh could have turned into a developed country long ago. But, unfortunately, those who came to power repeatedly violated the Constitution illegally and did not take any steps to change the fate of the people.”

“We formed the government in 1996 amid a food deficit of 4,000,000 metric tonnes. The livestock required food. The foreign currency reserves were too small and inflation was high. We started our journey amid a food crisis in Asia with the goal that we would not get hand-outs from anyone, but instead produce our own food.”