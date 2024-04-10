Eid travel up north descends into chaos as factories close for holiday

NGO worker Shamsul Haque Mridha felt assured by reports of comfortable journeys before Eid-ul-Fitr for several days, and government officials’ remarks that there would be no traffic jams.

So he left Dhaka by a Thakurgaon-bound sleeper bus of Burimari Express from Shyamoli at 11:30pm on Monday, an hour behind schedule, after finishing his work.

“It took a long time to leave Dhaka. When I opened my eyes in the morning, we were still in Chandra!”

Chandra is only 42 kilometres from where he started the journey. When the bus crossed Bangabandhu Bridge, it was 11:30am on Tuesday.

“The roads have been improved and widened. Bridges have been built. They are beautiful structures, but our management has not reached such a level that will free us from suffering,” he lamented.

After the factories in and around Dhaka, especially those producing readymade garments, started going into Eid holidays on Monday afternoon, the pressure of traffic, and passengers waiting on the highways to the north, became intense.

The northbound factory workers, many with their families, thronged Savar, Ashulia, Baipail and Chandra, creating same old traffic jams despite years of measures to ease the sufferings, including wider highways, use of drones for traffic management and coordination among government agencies, traffic police and local authorities.

The comfort in Eid journeys by bus and train in the past few days was crushed under the pressure in hours as the festival was nearing. The number of travellers taking water routes increased rapidly as well, but the passengers did not suffer much.

The traffic jams eased in the afternoon after the pressure of passengers increased suddenly because of factory holidays, Highway Police’s Additional Deputy Inspector General Shyamal Mukherjee told bdnews24.com over the phone from Chandra.

“We’re not allowing bus operators to take or drop passengers other than the counters. And separate lanes to take and drop passengers have been created outside the counters, allowing other vehicles to use the rest of the highway,” he said.

TRAFFIC SLUGGISH IN GAZIPUR

The heavy traffic subsided for an hour or so early on Tuesday morning, but intensified again since the morning, according to passengers and transport drivers.