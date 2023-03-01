New ‘Elden Ring’ DLC has us excited to delve into ‘The Shadow of the Erdtree’

The fallen leaves tell a story of a game that shattered all expectations, producing hype of monumental proportions and cementing a paradigm shift in the history of games. In a AAA industry where games have become less about passion and more about business and microtransactions over the past few years, Elden Ring reshuffled the deck by showing how wondrous open-world games could be.

Developers FromSoftware, known for the Dark Souls series, have reaped the benefits of delivering a true modern classic as Elden Ring passed sales of over 20 million copies this week.

For those lucky enough to have experienced its triumph, their newly announced expansion to the game, ‘The Shadow of the Erdtree’, is welcome news.