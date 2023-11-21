‘Now and Then’ is one final encore for The Beatles

I was nine years old. On the TV was the iconic wedding scene from the 2003 rom-com Love Actually. And Lynden David Hall was singing The Beatles.

At the time I had no idea I was getting my introduction to one of the most influential pop music acts of all time. But I was captivated. After the movie, I turned to Google and found it - 'All You Need is Love'. It became an instant favourite, and kicked off my enduring love affair with The Beatles.

But before they were one of the most beloved and enduring bands of the 20th century, The Beatles were a small skiffle band called The Quarrymen. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison came together in 1956 and underwent several changes in line-up before adding Ringo Starr to become the Fab Four. In 1960, a school friend of Lennon’s recommended a name change – a punny name that paid tribute to Buddy Holly’s band The Crickets.