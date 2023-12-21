Reaction to court ruling UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League

Following is reaction to Thursday's European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a so-called Super League.

FLORENTINO PEREZ, REAL MADRID PRESIDENT

"At Real Madrid we welcome with enormous satisfaction the decision adopted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values ​​and freedoms.

"In the coming days we will carefully study the scope of this resolution, but I do anticipate two conclusions of great historical significance.

"Firstly, that European club football is not and will never again be a monopoly. And secondly, that from today the clubs will be the masters of their destiny.

"In short, today the Europe of freedoms has triumphed again and today football and its fans have also triumphed."