Real and Barca search for momentum ahead of Clasico

Normal service has resumed in LaLiga with bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona jostling for supremacy after last season when the Catalan giants were never in contention.

After Real Madrid dropped their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 home draw against Osasuna last Sunday, Spain's habitual top two were locked together at the top of standings on 19 points.

Both Real and Barca play important games over the weekend as they look to build momentum ahead of their El Clasico showdown on Oct 16.

Real will make a 30 minute journey south of the Spanish capital to face Getafe on Saturday while Barcelona host a dangerous Celta Vigo side, who defeated Real Betis 1-0 last weekend.