    বাংলা

    Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup

    He did not mention Argentina among the favourites even though Lionel Scaloni's side won the Copa America last year

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 06:35 PM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 06:35 PM

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time.

    Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to win but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

    "We always say the same great teams ... but, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup," Messi told DIRECTV Sports.

    "They've had the same group (of players) for a long time, working well. France, aside from the last Euros when they were eliminated (in the last 16) and did badly, they have some impressive players.

    "They have a clear idea and the same coach (Didier Deschamps). Brazil is a bit the same (under Tite)."

    Messi did not mention Argentina, who are unbeaten in 35 matches, among the favourites even though Lionel Scaloni's side won the Copa America last year by beating Brazil in the final.

    But Argentina have been recently hampered by injuries to key players Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.

    Scaloni described club football's fixture congestion in October as "terrible" but urged his players not to hold back to avoid the risk of injury ahead of the World Cup.

    "We are in quite a difficult stage. The players are playing a lot of games," Scaloni told AFAestudio. "There can be problems as there are injuries (and) suspensions. It's part of being an elite player and a national team player.

    "I worry, but there is little you can do. I believe that the player has to go out on the pitch to play and not think about what's coming - it can be detrimental. Let them play naturally."

    Argentina face the United Arab Emirates in November in their final warm-up match before heading to the World Cup where they play their opening Group C game against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Mexico and Poland are the other teams in the group.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates reacts after a goal he scored is disallowed
    United charged over Ronaldo disallowed goal
    Manchester United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he disallowed a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo
    It came down to the final over with the Netherlands needing six to win.
    Netherlands seal win over Namibia
    The match turned into a nail-biter after the Dutch lost three wickets for 10 runs in their pursuit
    The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India's cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019.
    Binny replaces Ganguly as India board chief
    He was part of the India team which won the 1983 World Cup in England
    Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 16, 2022 Liverpool's Diogo Jota comes off the pitch in a stretcher after sustaining an injury
    Jota to miss World Cup: Klopp
    He was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher