Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time.

Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to win but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

"We always say the same great teams ... but, if I have to choose, Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win the World Cup," Messi told DIRECTV Sports.