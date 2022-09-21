England's FA calls for Qatar's migrant workers to be compensated

Bullingham said the FA was also lobbying FIFA for an update on new labour protection laws in the Gulf state and the introduction of a centre to provide advice and help for migrant workers.

"It is clear that Qatar has brought in progressive legislation in the last few years to give workers rights, so this concept will help this legislation to take effect," Bullingham said.

England skipper Harry Kane and captains of seven other European nations who have qualified for the World Cup will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the tournament in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

"As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination," Kane said.

"This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching."

The World Cup begins on Nov 20 and runs through to Dec 18.