Chelsea maintain run as Mount scores twice in win at Villa

Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 Premier League victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.

They were given a helping hand by their hosts with Mount cashing in on a horribly misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.

Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea's keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who made a series of saves including a miraculous one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.