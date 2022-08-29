    বাংলা

    Brazilian Lodi joins Nottingham Forest on season-long loan

    Lodi arrived at Madrid in 2019 from Athletico Paranaense for 25 million euros and established himself in the Brazil team, playing 15 games under coach Tite

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 12:27 PM

    Atletico Madrid left back Renan Lodi has joined promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal, both clubs said on Monday.

    Forest will reportedly pay an initial five million euros loan fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international, with an option to make the move permanent for 30 million euros at the end of the season.

    Lodi has also agreed to renew his contract with Atletico until 2026.

    Lodi arrived at Madrid in 2019 from Athletico Paranaense for 25 million euros and established himself in the Brazil team, playing 15 games under coach Tite.

    He played 118 games for the LaLiga side, scoring six goals and delivering 10 assists, but fell out of favour with coach Diego Simeone last season after he switched to using three central defenders.

    Lodi pushed for a move away from Atletico to boost his claims for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chelsea could sign players before deadline, says Tuchel
    Chelsea could sign players before deadline: Tuchel
    Chelsea have been linked with Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts, threats from organised gang
    Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts
    The Frenchman released a statement saying he is receiving threats from an organised gang
    Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at his home in Barcelona
    Aubameyang assaulted in robbery at home
    It is the second time in the last two months that Aubameyang's home in Barcelona has been burgled
    Spurs' Kane targeting Shearer's all-time goalscoring record
    Kane targeting Shearer’s all-time record
    Kane missed a penalty but netted twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher