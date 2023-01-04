More to come from Sterling, says Chelsea manager Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said forward Raheem Sterling has been through a challenging phase at the London club following his move from Manchester City but backed the England international to deliver more.

Chelsea signed Sterling from City for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.3 million) in July but his performances have been underwhelming with six goals in 21 games in all competitions this season.

Sterling will face his former club City in the Premier League on Thursday at Stamford Bridge before the teams meet again in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.