    বাংলা

    Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

    He took charge of the team in 2018 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2023, 12:59 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 12:59 PM

    Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italian national team, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday. 

    Mancini took charge of the team in 2018 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup, having previously not missed a World Cup finals since 1958. 

    He guided Italy to success at the European Championship in 2021 but the team once again failed to qualify for last year's World Cup in Qatar. 

    In June, Italy claimed third place at the Nations League finals under Mancini. 

    "A significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end," the FIGC said in a statement. 

    "Taking into account the important and upcomingcommitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days." 

    Following last year's failed World Cup qualifying campaign, Mancini came under intense pressure in the Italian media to resign but received backing from the nation's federation president to continue in the role.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka University to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu with Hasina as commencement speaker
    DU to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu
    The university will honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree
    Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup
    Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, World Cup
    The move follows Tamim’s decision to step down as ODI captain.
    Shreyas Iyer's lower back injury has left India without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said.
    No. 4 remains a worry for Rohit ahead of World Cup
    Since all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's retirement in 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that spot
    Vettori replaces Lara as IPL Hyderabad head coach
    Vettori replaces Lara as Hyderabad coach
    The former New Zealand captain previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain