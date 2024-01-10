Middlesbrough shock Chelsea in League Cup semi-final

Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday with Hayden Hackney's goal giving Mauricio Pochettino's wasteful side plenty to do in the return leg.

The 21-year-old Hackney's silky finish from an Isaiah Jones pass stunned the visitors in the 37th minute at the Riverside Stadium and the hosts defended superbly to take a slender advantage to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea only had themselves to blame though as they dominated possession but squandered a host of chances -- the biggest culprit being Cole Palmer who failed to hit the target twice in the opening half with the goal gaping.