    বাংলা

    Saudi wealth fund to take control of football star Ronaldo's club

    A report by state news agency SPA said that Saudi Arabia will privatise several sports clubs from the fourth quarter

    Reuters
    Published : 6 June 2023, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 6 June 2023, 02:58 AM

    Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund will take control of four of the kingdom's top football clubs including Al-Nassr, which Cristiano Ronaldo plays for, as the government revives a plan to privatise several state-owned sports clubs.

    The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 75% of al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal, the sports ministry said on Twitter on Monday following a report by state news agency SPA that Saudi Arabia will privatise several sports clubs from the fourth quarter.

    All are in the top-flight Saudi Professional League, except Al-Ahli which is in the second-tier Saudi First Division. PIF has previously taken over several companies before privatising them, though often partially.

    Sports is one of the pillars of the government's Vision 2030 economic diversification plan that seeks to build new industries and create jobs, which PIF is at the centre of.

    The privatisation plan, mainly focused on football clubs and launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, allows companies and development agencies to invest in and take over clubs, SPA reported earlier on Monday.

    The kingdom aims for the revenue of the Saudi Professional League to increase to 1.8 billion riyals ($480 million) annually by 2030 from 450 million riyals. It expects its market value to rise to more than 8 billion from 3 billion riyals over the same period, SPA added.

    The sports ministry said Second Division football club al-Suqoor will be turned into a company and owned by NEOM, which is behind the kingdom's project to build a futuristic city in the desert.

    Saudi oil giant Aramco will own Saudi First Division club Al-Qadsiah, Third Division side Alula FC will be owned by the Royal Commission for Al-Ula while First Division club al-Diraiyah FC will be controlled by Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

    In February 2017, sources said Saudi Arabia had hired local private investment bank Jadwa Investment to advise on the privatisation of as many as five football clubs.

    But in early 2019, the then-head of the country's football federation said: "I don't know whether it will be 2020 or 2022 until the plan is ready."

    Meanwhile, the kingdom has poured money into raising its football standing. PIF led a consortium to buy Premier League side Newcastle United in October 2021.

    The league has also attracted some of the sport's most decorated players, notably Portuguese great Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr at the end of last year.

    Last month, a source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi - Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation - said that he had received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
    The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game
    Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 3, 2023, New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race
    The Portuguese striker's Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS
    Ronaldo ends disappointing Saudi season empty-handed
    The first trophy to slip from his grasp was the Saudi Super Cup when his team lost 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals in January
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants players to join him
    The 38-year-old said the Saudi Pro League was very competitive and there were many opportunities to grow

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps