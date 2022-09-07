    বাংলা

    Chelsea sacks Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

    The English football club sacks Thomas Tuchel after they lost to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb at the Champions League group stage

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 09:39 AM
    Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

    Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season but the London club are sixth this term after six games having won three, lost two and drawing the other.

    "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

    "Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

    "As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the statement added.

