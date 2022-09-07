Chelsea sacks Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season but the London club are sixth this term after six games having won three, lost two and drawing the other.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.