Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

The win also means Real's Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

The Italian had named the same starting 11 that began their winning Champions League final in Paris in May.

Eintracht were without playmaker Filip Kostic who is close to a move to Juventus, but looked more disciplined than in their 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week in their Bundesliga season opener.

They also carved out the first chance of the game when Daichi Kamada broke clear but could not beat Real keeper Thibaut Courtois with his low drive in the 14th minute.

Real responded three minutes later but Vinicius Jr's effort was cleared on the line by Tuta. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp did well to palm another Vinicius Jr effort wide.