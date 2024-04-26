Du Plessis to sleep better after Bengaluru end losing streak

The playoffs remain a distant dream for struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru but captain Faf du Plessis said he will sleep better after his team snapped their six-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad was just Bengaluru's second win in nine matches and they remain rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league.

Despite their struggles, they still have a shot at a top-four finish that would give them the chance to win their first IPL title, and du Plessis said getting their second win would give them a boost.