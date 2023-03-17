Arsenal's season has clarity after Europa League exit: Arteta

Arsenal's Europa League exit has brought "clarity" to their season and the squad must now focus on their Premier League title charge, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon drew 1-1 in London and finished 3-3 on aggregate in the tie before the Portuguese club advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-3 shootout victory.

Arsenal have been eliminated from all three cup competitions they were involved in but are five points clear in the league and in position to win a first English title since 2004.

They have 11 games left to play, starting with the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.