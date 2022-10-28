Ronaldo on target as Man Utd seal Europa League knockout spot

Erik ten Hag's side never looked troubled against Moldovan outfit Sheriff and might have been out of sight by halftime after creating numerous chances but only had Dalot’s header from a Christian Eriksen corner just before the break to show for it.

Defender Harry Maguire came on for the second half having missed the previous eight games with a hamstring injury as United doubled their lead when Rashford headed in Luke Shaw's cross in the 65th. Ronaldo netted a late third from close range.

The group winners qualify for the last 16 while the eight runners-up will compete in February's playoffs where they face the eight teams coming third in their Champions League groups.

Sociedad defeated Omonia 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Navarro and Brais Mendez, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma kept their knockout round hopes alive with a 2-1 win at HJK Helsinki in Group C after striker Tammy Abraham scored their opener.

They have seven points from five matches and lie in third place, needing to beat Ludogorets at home next week to stay in the competition.