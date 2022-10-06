Rodrygo and Vinicius score as Real Madrid sink Shakhtar

Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr scored in the first half as Real Madrid eased past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in Champions League Group F on Wednesday.

The holders dominated the match from the start and Rodrygo gave them the lead in the 13th minute with an angled strike from the edge of the box.

Vinicius extended Real's lead 15 minutes later with a close-range strike after beating the offside trap.

Oleksandr Zubkov reduced the deficit for the Ukrainian side following a counter-attack five minutes from the break with a magnificent acrobatic volley from a Bohdan Mykhailichenko cross.

Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin was the star of the second half with a series of brilliant stops to stop Real extending their lead.

The win lifted Real to a maximum nine points from three group games. Shakhtar are second in the standings on four points, one more than third-placed Leipzig.