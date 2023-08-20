Tottenham sink Man United in Postecoglou's first home game at helm

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Ange Postecoglou celebrated his first home game in charge with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday, thanks to Pape Matar Sarr's maiden Premier League goal and a late own goal by Lisandro Martinez.

Senegalese Sarr seized on a deflected cross in the 49th minute to shoot high into the net past Andre Onana, and Martinez then sealed his side's fate by deflecting Ben Davies' scuffed effort past his own keeper in the 83rd minute.