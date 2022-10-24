Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde was returning to Camp Nou for the first time after having been sacked by Barcelona in January 2020.

The Basque side had a great start to the season, climbing to third in the standings at one point, but after four consecutive weeks without a win, they sit sixth on 18 points.