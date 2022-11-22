Brazil will play attacking football no matter who starts, Raphinha says

Brazil will attack against Serbia in their opening World Cup match regardless of who starts, forward Raphinha said on Monday, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius Jr.

Coach Tite has given no clues about his team selection as he prepares the favourites with Vinicius Jr yet to be guaranteed a place in the lineup for the five-time World Cup winners.

"We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA," Raphinha told a news conference.