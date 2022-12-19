Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup, says Scaloni

It was a decision welcomed by his coach.

"I think we should keep the number 10 jersey prepared for the next World Cup if he (Messi) feels like playing," Scaloni told a news conference.

"He earned the right to do whatever he wants with his career. What he transmits to his team mates is incredible. I have never seen such an influential person in the changing room.

Scaloni said following last year's Copa America triumph, when they beat Brazil in the final, they started to feel unbeatable.

"After (we beat) Brazil, I had a conversation with Messi... (and explained) we had a big task in-front of us, people from our country were starting to believe (in our World Cup chances), to hope, and pressure was rising," said Scaloni.

"He told me that 'We have to keep going, nothing else matters' and that gave me a tremendous emotional boost.

"I realised that we were on the verge of (achieving) something (big)."