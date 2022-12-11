Regragui's tactical masterclass sends Portugal packing

There was shock, disbelief, more tears and also complaints from the vanquished Portuguese but their defender Pepe perhaps summed it up best.

"We conceded a goal that we didn't expect," he said. "(And)they didn't let us play in the second half."

Morocco's progress at the World Cup has been built on fearless, no-nonsense defending and they came into the match with the best defensive record, having conceded only once - an own goal against Canada in a group stage game that they still won 2-1.

Up against a Portugal side that were the tournament's joint top-scorers with 12 goals, it was always going to take something special for Morocco to progress, and that is precisely what they delivered.

Regragui lost first choice centre back Nayef Aguerd before the match but replacement Jawad El Yamiq was immense alongside skipper Romain Saiss, snapping into tackles and making last-ditch blocks as Portugal attacked in waves only to be stymied at every turn.

Saiss put his body on the line to keep his team in the match and was carried off on a stretcher in the 57th minute, while Morocco were also heavily indebted to midfield enforcer Sofyan Amrabat for protecting their advantage.

At the other end of the pitch, winger Hakim Ziyech and full-back Yahya Attiat-Allah provided the creative outlets, tearing up the flanks to relieve the near-constant Portuguese pressure.

HISTORY MADE

The victory makes Morocco the first African or Arab country to reach the final four of football's global showpiece and was wildly celebrated across the region and further afield.

The sea of Moroccan fans who showed up to cheer their team turned the Al Thumama Stadium into a seething cauldron of noise as Portugal's forwards wilted under the waves of hostility pouring down from the stands.