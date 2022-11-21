    বাংলা

    Queiroz sees Southgate's England as best since 1966 World Cup triumph

    Asian heavyweights Iran are playing in their third successive World Cup and have qualified five times

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 10:54 AM

    Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes England have their strongest team since they won the World Cup in 1966, calling Gareth Southgate's side serious contenders to reach the final in Qatar.

    Attending his fourth successive World Cup as a national team coach, Queiroz, a former Real Madrid and Portugal manager, said Southgate's England had since the 2018 World Cup been one of the world's best, having mastered football's basics.

    "The new generation that Gareth Southgate is bringing for the national team, in my opinion, is probably the most talented, most competitive English national team since 1966," he told a news conference on Sunday.

    "This team, it is very, very functional, very practical, very realistic."

    Queiroz, who had two stints in England as Alex Ferguson's assistant manager at Manchester United, will face England on Monday as Iran boss and knows points could be hard to come by in the opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.

    Asian heavyweights Iran are playing in their third successive World Cup and have qualified five times, without ever going beyond the group stage. England have contested 16 World Cups, but won the tournament just once.

    The 69-year-old Queiroz is looking for big performances in the last two matches against Wales and the United States to give Team Melli a hope of finally reaching the round of 16.

    "We know that tomorrow is a very difficult one," he said.

    "So the important goal for us it is to be there, play the game, every single stage of the game, every single minute of the game, with a fantastic unique fighting spirit and with the winning mentality."

    Qatar World Cup, World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand is stretchered off after sustaining an injury
    Iran keeper carried off after suffering injury
    The 30-year-old is in no condition to take any further part in the game
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their fourth goal.
    Saka grabs second as Iran nets first
    Iran pull back a goal after Saka scores his second as England leading 4-1
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran players line up during the national anthems before the match
    Iranian WC squad declines to sing national anthem
    All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium
    Former football player David Beckham attends the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
    UK comedian faked shredding money over Beckham Qatar WC deal
    He appeared to put the money into a woodchipper but now says the money has instead been donated to a LGBTQ+ charity

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher