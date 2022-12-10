'Happily tired' Croatia are now in a state of limbo: coach Dalic

Croatia can be hugely proud of eliminating tournament favourites Brazil on penalties to reach the World Cup last four but they are now in a state of limbo, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, stunned Brazil by coming back with a late equaliser in the second half of extra time on Friday before knocking them out in the penalty shootout after two Brazilians failed to convert their spot kicks.

"When you kick out of the World Cup a team like Brazil which surely were the biggest favourites, then you must be both happy and proud," Dalic told reporters after receiving applause from Croatian media representatives when he entered the news conference room.