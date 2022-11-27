'Rebirth? We are not dead', says Costa Rica coach Suarez after Spain humiliation

Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez dismissed any notions of the team needing a 'rebirth' following their humiliating 7-0 loss against Spain in their World Cup group opener, saying they will not repeat the same mistakes against Japan.

Costa Rica came into the World Cup with a reputation for being a defensively strong side having conceded only eight goals in World Cup qualifiers but were ripped apart by a Spain team that barely allowed their opponents to have a whiff of the ball.

"Rebirth? We are not dead, so we cannot have a rebirth," Suarez told reporters ahead of Sunday's second Group E game against Japan.

"Ten years ago, Honduras beat Canada 8-1. Now Canada is the best team in CONCACAF. Only 10 years have gone by, so I'm sure they learned from that defeat.