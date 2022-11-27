Joy and relief as Lewandowski finally breaks his World Cup duck

The tears welling in the eyes of Robert Lewandowski after he struck the goal that sealed Poland's victory over Saudi Arabia on Saturday showed the immense weight on his shoulders from having never scored in a World Cup.

After dispossessing Abdulelah Al-Malki and slotting home eight minutes from the end for an unexpected 2-0 win, Poland's most prolific marksman dived to the ground and team mates piled on top of him as they all celebrated Lewandowski finally breaking his World Cup duck.

The pressure was always on for the Barcelona forward after failing to score in Poland's three matches in the 2018 World Cup and Tuesday's opening draw against Mexico. Aged 34, and with Poland's patchy World Cup qualifying record, Qatar might have been his last chance.

But of all the games, this was the one that mattered most.