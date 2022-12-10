Resilient Argentina keep dancing into World Cup semi-finals

"I don't know how many tests of character we have come through in this World Cup, we lost our first game (against Saudi Arabia), we found it hard against Mexico and today, the way the Dutch hit long balls obliged us to defend," Scaloni told the post-match news conference.

"But this team always knows what it has to do."

Scaloni has always made it clear that he believes Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time but also takes every opportunity to talk up the rest of his team.

Typical of their attitude, he said, was that he had too many volunteers to take penalties in the shootout that won the game.

"The team has a spirit of knowing how to face up to any situation at any time," he said.