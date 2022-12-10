    বাংলা

    Resilient Argentina keep dancing into World Cup semi-finals

    Scaloni has always made it clear that he believes Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time but also takes every opportunity to talk up the rest of his team

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes the never-say-die attitude his team showed in their quarter-final against the Netherlands will hold them in good stead as they move forward to a last-four meeting with a similarly resilient Croatia. 

    The Albiceleste looked to be cruising to the semi-finals on Friday with a 2-0 lead heading into the last few minutes of the game but the Dutch hit back with two late goals to take it into extra time. 

    Argentina recovered their composure to have the better of the scoreless additional 30 minutes before progressing comfortably in the penalty shootout. 

    "I don't know how many tests of character we have come through in this World Cup, we lost our first game (against Saudi Arabia), we found it hard against Mexico and today, the way the Dutch hit long balls obliged us to defend," Scaloni told the post-match news conference. 

    "But this team always knows what it has to do." 

    Scaloni has always made it clear that he believes Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time but also takes every opportunity to talk up the rest of his team. 

    Typical of their attitude, he said, was that he had too many volunteers to take penalties in the shootout that won the game. 

    "The team has a spirit of knowing how to face up to any situation at any time," he said. 

    "They continued to show that face in a complicated, very difficult match. When you think it's all over, it's not over. But this team has what it takes, they have the desire, the youth, the pride, and never give up on any situation." 

    Scaloni, who led Argentina to their first major trophy for nearly three decades at last year's Copa America, said reaching the semi-finals was a great achievement but that was not the extent of their ambitions. 

    "It is a goal to play all seven games, but we would like to continue dancing and take the next step," he said. "It'll be a good match against Croatia and we hope to be up to the task."

