Paqueta illness gives Brazil another selection headache

Five-time world champions Brazil could be without midfielder Lucas Paqueta for their next World Cup Group G game against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil were already set to miss their talisman Neymar and reliable full back Danilo, both ruled out by ankle injuries suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

The World Cup favourites trained behind closed doors at the Al Arabi Stadium on Saturday and coach Tite gave no clue about team selection in his news conference on Sunday.

But Reuters has learned that Paqueta was unable to train fully, affecting Tite’s plans to compensate for Neymar's absence against the Swiss.

Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo would be the first option if Tite decides to use the same system with four up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.