Argentina had toughest route to World Cup final in 1990: Gracenote study

If the Netherlands beat Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals they could face Brazil in the semis but their route to the final will still not be as difficult as Argentina's path in the 1990 edition, a Nielsen's Gracenote analysis has revealed.

Since the introduction of the current format of the knockout stage in 1986, the study showed that Argentina had only a 3% chance of beating Brazil, Yugoslavia and hosts Italy in the 1990 tournament, where they lost to West Germany in the final.

On the other hand, France had the most favourable route to the final when they hosted the 1998 edition, beating Paraguay, Italy and Croatia when they had a 35% chance of advancing to the tournament showdown where they upset Brazil.

But France did have the second-most difficult route in 2006 (8%), followed by West Germany in 1986 (11%), with both teams losing in the final.