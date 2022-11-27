Dazzling Dembele completes two-man job to help France reach last 16

His cross for Adrien Rabiot's threatening header midway through the first half, after a brilliant counter-attacking run, was just one of many superb moves to pick from Dembele's match.

Another one came in the 38th minute when, near his own area, Dembele stole the ball from Maehle, his direct opponent who possibly ended the first half feeling dizzy.

In 2018, Dembele had lost his place in the starting XI after a poor performance in the first game of the group stage.

"In 2018, I was going through tough years," he said this week, admitting that he now had a healthier lifestyle.

"Well it's not like I was being crazy, but I'm watching myself much more now. I'm now on a year and a half without injuries. I'm 25 and more mature in my game."

Dembele was the first to bring danger in the second half with yet another dazzling run before setting up Mbappe for a potential opener with a silky pass from the penalty spot.

He then faded, exhausted, leaving it to Mbappe to finish the job with an 86th minute winner after his opener just past the hour before Andreas Christensen levelled for the Danes.

Dembele is likely to be on the bench against Tunisia on Wednesday in Les Bleus's final group game, getting a well-deserved rest ahead of the knockout stage where he undoubtedly will catch the eye again.