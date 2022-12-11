    বাংলা

    Tearful Ronaldo the lasting image of Portugal World Cup debacle

    The five-time Ballon D'Or winner arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 02:08 PM

    Cristiano Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears and as desolate as the football world has ever seen him will be the lasting image for Portugal fans looking back on the World Cup in Qatar.

    Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon D'Or winner, arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference. He ended the tournament, however, as a bench player and had no impact as a substitute in his team's 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco.

    It was another tale of hope turned to disappointment, controversy and under-achievement on the biggest stage for Ronaldo, who was playing his fifth World Cup and hoping it would set him up for new opportunities after his departure from Manchester United.

    Portugal are used to having Ronaldo as the centre of attention.

    He is one of the greatest forwards of all time, a figure so big he has raised the bar and lifted the standard of sport in his country.

    Ironically, in a Portugal team full of stand-out players, Ronaldo fell victim to the abundance of options that coach Fernando Santos had at his disposal.

    Portugal’s all-time leading scorer with 118 goals in 195 appearances, Ronaldo was benched for Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Switzerland and the 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick in only his fourth game for his country.

    He stayed on the bench against Morocco and left the tournament as the face of a new international debacle for his country.

    His coach and team mates denied that Ronaldo’s disputes with Manchester United just before the World Cup caused a distraction in the changing room, but it is hard to believe that his explosive TV interview had no impact on the squad.

    Coach Santos said after the Morocco loss that he does not regret leaving Ronaldo on the bench and repeatedly explained that his decisions were tactical, raising questions about whether Ronaldo’s brilliant career is nearing a bitter end.

    Before the World Cup, Ronaldo refused to say that the tournament in Qatar would be his last and he was already looking ahead to the 2024 European Championship.

    The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet but it remains to be seen where his future lies, with Spanish and English media reporting that he is closing on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a contract worth a staggering 173 million pounds ($211.65 million) per year.

    Santos also denied that he was stepping down from his job, saying he will talk to the Portuguese FA president about his future.

    With or without Ronaldo, Portugal's future at least looks bright as they have a strong generation of talent with a good mixture of youngsters like Ramos and Joao Felix and outstanding players in their prime such as Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for Morocco v Portugal - Paris, France - December 10, 2022 Police officers are seen near a motorbike during the Morocco fans celebrations REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    France fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win
    Thousands of supporters had filled the famous Parisian avenue soon after the match between Morocco and Portugal
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 11, 2022 France players celebrate after the match as France progress to the semi finals
    Spirit of 2018 alive as France show collective force
    Les Bleus' main weakness was their lack of solutions from the bench
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates their second goal with Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez
    As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on
    Lloris, Griezmann and Giroud were all influential in the quarter-final match against England, keeping Les Bleus on track for retaining the trophy
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England players pose for a team group photo before the match
    England's future is bright despite painful WC exit
    The future of the Three Lions is bright with a new generations of players like Saka, Foden and Bellingham lighting up the tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher