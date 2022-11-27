    বাংলা

    Doan to start for Japan, Costa Rica make two changes

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM

    Coach Hajime Moriyasu has rewarded Ritsu Doan with a start in Japan's second Group E game against Costa Rica on Sunday after he scored as a substitute in Wednesday's stunning World Cup upset of Germany.

    Doan's promotion was one of five changes to the starting line-up from the Germany match, with Miki Yamane coming into the defence in place of Hiroki Sakai.

    Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma and Doan come into midfield with Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito dropping out, while Ayase Ueda will start up front in place of Daizen Maeda.

    Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez largely kept faith with the team that suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of Spain in their group opener.

    Gerson Torres comes in for Jewisson Bennette in midfield, while Kendall Waston will line-up in a five-man defence in place of Carlos Martinez.

