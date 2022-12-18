Arabs can still celebrate defeating 2022 world champions

Though Morocco was the only Arab nation to pass the group stage, even the exit of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia came after two shock wins.

SAUDI SHOCK

The exception was Qatar, who became the second host nation to exit from the first round after South Africa in 2010.

Saudi Arabia achieved one of the biggest ever surprises in World Cup history, when they came back from behind to win 2-1 against Argentina, who took the lead through Messi's penalty.

As for Tunisia, they defeated France, albeit the Europeans had a reshuffled lineup with Mbappe only coming on as a substitute.

"The Tunisian national team's victory over France will be in history books," said Khalil Belhaj, a 41-year-old Tunisian fan.

"However, Tunisia's victory over France remains a moral victory against a team who secured qualification and played with a reserve team."

Before the Qatar tournament finals, Arab teams had won 10 out of 73 matches, via eight different teams, while this time they achieved half that number again: five wins in 16 matches.

Arabs achieved their previous best results when Tunisia beat Mexico 3-1 in 1978, Algeria stunned West Germany 2-1 in 1982, Morocco defeated Portugal 3-1 in 1986, and Saudi Arabia beat Belgium 1-0 in 1994.

Along with Morocco, Arab teams were superbly supported at the Middle East's first World Cup.