Germany bask in the sunshine of Fuellkrug's Indian summer

What a difference a month makes for Germany centre forward Niclas Fuellkrug.

Largely unknown outside the tight borders of the Bundesliga just weeks ago, the 29-year-old has now become a household name.

Fuellkrug scored a crucial 83rd minute equaliser against Spain after coming on as a substitute on Sunday to keep alive Germany's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The Werder Bremen forward had not played a senior international match until two days before the team arrived in Qatar.

He scored on his debut against Oman, their last warm-up game before the tournament started, and now has two goals to his name from his three caps.

The burly centre forward was a last-minute inclusion, almost by popular demand, after a sensational Bundesliga season that saw him score 10 times in their 14 games so far.