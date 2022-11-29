At Qatar World Cup, Mideast tensions spill into stadiums

A Qatari official told Reuters that "additional security measures have been put in place during matches involving Iran following the recent political tensions in the country."

When asked about confiscated material or detained fans, a spokesperson for the organising supreme committee referred Reuters to FIFA and Qatar's list of prohibited items. They ban items with "political, offensive, or discriminatory messages".

Controversy has also swirled around the Iranian team, which was widely seen to show support for the protests in its first game by refraining from singing the national anthem, only to sing it - if quietly - ahead of its second match.

Quemars Ahmed, a 30-year-old lawyer from Los Angeles, told Reuters Iranian fans were struggling with an "inner conflict": "Do you root for Iran? Are you rooting for the regime and the way protests have been silenced?"

Ahead of a decisive US-Iran match on Tuesday, the US Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in solidarity with protesters in Iran.

The match only added to the tournament's significance for Iran, where the clerical leadership has long declared Washington the "The Great Satan" and accuses it of fomenting current unrest.

A 'PROUD' STATEMENT

Palestinian flags, meanwhile, are regularly seen at stadiums and fan zones and have sold out at shops – even though the national team didn't qualify.

Tunisian supporters at their Nov 26 match against Australia unfurled a massive "Free Palestine" banner, a move that did not appear to elicit action from organisers. Arab fans have shunned Israeli journalists reporting from Qatar.

Omar Barakat, a soccer coach for the Palestinian national team who was in Doha for the World Cup, said he had carried his flag into matches without being stopped. "It is a political statement and we're proud of it," he said.

While tensions have surfaced at some games, the tournament has also provided a stage for some apparent reconciliatory actions, such as when Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani wrapped the Saudi flag around his neck at the Nov 22 Argentina match.

Qatar's ties with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt were put on ice for years over Doha's regional policies, including supporting Islamist groups during the Arab Spring uprisings from 2011.

In another act of reconciliation between states whose ties were shaken by the Arab Spring, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the opening ceremony in Doha on Nov 20.

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a political scientist at Rice University's Baker Institute in the United States said the lead-up to the tournament had been "complicated by the decade of geopolitical rivalries that followed the Arab Spring".

Qatari authorities have had to "tread a fine balance" over Iran and Palestine but, in the end, the tournament "once again puts Qatar at the centre of regional diplomacy," he said.