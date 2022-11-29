Serious attacking issue not just down to strikers, Mexico coach says

Asked if he was worried about the team's poor form in front of goal, Martino told reporters on Tuesday: "Right now, this is serious because we need to score in the game tomorrow.

"What happened during the last year was due to different reasons as we had our attacking players facing physical issues. Some of them are in good condition at the World Cup, but this is not just about attackers. We all share our responsibilities.

"It is up to the whole team not just certain positions."

Pessimism surrounded Mexico as they prepared for the World Cup after inconsistency in qualifying and warm-up matches, while fans have also been critical of their Argentinian coach, who is under immense pressure to turn around their fortunes.

Midfielder Andres Guardado said the players believe they have a chance of qualifying to the knockouts.

"When you get a blow, you need to digest it and turn the page quickly," Guardado said.