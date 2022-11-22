    বাংলা

    Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury

    The 26-year-old did not take part in Germany’s final training session

    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM

    Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday.

    The 26-year-old did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday's game in Doha and it was unclear how long he would be sidelined.

    The Germans also play Spain on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

    Four-time champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

