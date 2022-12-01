Szczesny grabs chance to 'show off' penalty-saving skills to deny Messi

Since making his senior club debut in 2009, the 32-year-old has saved 26 penalties in his career -- barring shootouts -- for Brentford, Arsenal, AS Roma, Juventus and the Poland national team.

LONG REACH

Standing at 6'5", his towering frame and long reach coupled with his ability to dive quickly to either side after shimmying on the line has made even the most experienced penalty takers second guess at the last moment.

Szczesny has also denied several players when they try to score on the rebound, leaping quickly into their path.

These double saves, like the one where he denied Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari from the spot before parrying Mohammed Al-Breik's effort from the rebound, are popular fodder for the highlight reels.

Last season he saved three penalties in a row for Juve between October and March -- twice against his former side Roma which effectively sealed the points as Juve won both games by one-goal margins.

Should Poland be able to keep France's exceptional attack at bay in the last 16, there is no better player they can count on in penalty shootouts against the reigning champions.

But for now, he will celebrate Poland's progress to the knockout stages for the first time in 36 years.

"My whole family is sitting in Warsaw watching all together - my mother, my wife, my son," he said, adding to the camera: "I love you, Liam. Dad is not coming home!"